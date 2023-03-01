Take the plunge and help to raise vital funds for Lisburn-based charity Air Ambulance NI

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, which is based in Lisburn, is calling on brave individuals to take in a new and exciting abseil challenge.

Taking place on Sunday June 11, the charity’s very first cliff abseil takes place at Fairhead, located just outside Ballycastle.

This is a more adventurous abseil, aimed at those individuals looking for a thrilling challenge this year.

Amy Henshaw, Regional Fundraising Coordinator for AANI, commented: “We are very excited to be launching this amazing abseil, aimed at those from all over Northern Ireland who want to take on a challenge for the charity this year.

Join the Air Ambulance NI Fairhead Abseil, which is located just outside Ballycastle.

"It’s a brand new abseil with a more adventurous element and we hope people can get involved. Whether you are an individual looking to take part, a group of friends, work colleagues or you and your family, we would love to hear from you.

"As a charity, we heavily rely on funds raised through people participating in our events. Currently, it costs £5,500 a day to keep the medical team in the air, delivering critical care to those who need it most.

"Therefore, we encourage you to get involved and sign up! Registration for this event is £40 and we hope those participating can raise a minimum of £100.

"I will be on hand to help you with your fundraising and everyone participating will get an official Air Ambulance NI T-shirt for their abseil.”

Signing up is quick and easy, visit www.airambulanceni.org/upcoming-events/ to register online. Alternatively, you can contact [email protected]