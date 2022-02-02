Take time to talk with Libraries NI

This event will provide participants with an insight into how to spot when someone is not OK and might just need someone to ask how they are and to talk to. It will give you tips on how to open up a conversation and how to become a better listener as well as providing tips on building resilience and staying connected.
Ken Bamford is a volunteer with the Samaritans who provides a listening service for people in distress and despair. His talk will give participants ideas and tips on how to talk to someone who may need help.
Register for this event now: https://librariesni.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0rdeCppjspHdxfkB4KF1AgVteFT1ymkVph