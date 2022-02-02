Take time to talk with Libraries NI

Do you find it difficult to talk to someone when they are not ok? Could you be a better listener? Libraries NI is hosting a Time to Talk – Talk, Listen, Change Lives virtual event, facilitated by Samaritans volunteer Ken Bamford on Monday February 7 at 11:00am.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 11:02 am
Samaritan volunteer Ken Bamford

This event will provide participants with an insight into how to spot when someone is not OK and might just need someone to ask how they are and to talk to. It will give you tips on how to open up a conversation and how to become a better listener as well as providing tips on building resilience and staying connected.

Ken Bamford is a volunteer with the Samaritans who provides a listening service for people in distress and despair. His talk will give participants ideas and tips on how to talk to someone who may need help.

Register for this event now: https://librariesni.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0rdeCppjspHdxfkB4KF1AgVteFT1ymkVph

