Technology for people with sight loss on show at RNIB Fair in Lisburn

RNIB Northern Ireland hosted a technology fair at Lagan Valley Island in Lisburn, showcasing the latest tools for modern living.

Hundreds of people affected by sight loss flocked to Lagan Valley Island to get up close with the latest assistive technology designed for people who live with sight loss.

The RNIB NI Technology Fair is the biggest showcase of assistive technology products for blind and partially sighted people in Northern Ireland, and the only large-scale technology exhibition primarily for people affected by sight loss.

Local charities that provide essential support to the NI sight loss community such as Guide Dogs NI, Angel Eyes NI, Sense NI, Blind Veterans, and Deafblind NI, were also in attendance and proved to be a big hit with visitors.

RNIB NI Country Director Robert Shilliday, Mayor of Lisburn and Castleragh Councillor Kurtis Dickson and Sharon Neil cut the pink ribbon and declare TF25 officially open. Picture: Michael Cooper

Opening the event, the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, said: "It is a privilege to welcome the RNIB Technology Fair to Lagan Valley Island and to have so many people coming together to explore the life-changing impact of assistive technology.

"This event is a shining example of how innovation can break down barriers and empower people with sight loss to live more independently.

"I commend RNIB for their dedication to improving accessibility and ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age."

RNIB Country Director in Northern Ireland, Robert Shilliday, said: “This was the second year of the RNIB Technology Fair and I couldn’t be more delighted at the turn out.

The RNIB volunteers at the Technology Fair at Lagan Valley Island in Lisburn, Picture: Michael Cooper

"The buzz in the venue was fantastic with visitors really eager to come along and try out some of the latest technology and have their questions answered by the industry experts.

“For me, it was a genuine pleasure to be able to have the time and space to meet so many from the sight loss community and meet up with some of the exhibitors who were with us last year.

“For people living with sight loss, technology is not just a convenience, it’s a means of empowerment and independents.

"As well as being an opportunity to learn more about assistive technology, the tech Fair is becoming a great occasion for people to meet up with friends again and spend some time together."