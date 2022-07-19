Temple Club gets in gear for charity vintage rally

Grace Williams, Area Fundraising Manager, pictured with members of the Temple & District Vintage & Classic Club at the launch of this years annual classic and vintage rally

On Thursday July 28 the annual event will return, this year raising vital funds for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Meeting at Temple Golf Club car park from 5pm, the annual vintage rally will include cars, motorbikes and tractors. The Vintage rally will commence at 730pm, making its way through Temple.

Kenneth Goodfellow, from the Temple and District Vintage and Classic Club committee said: “We have some fantastic support from the local community, including Temple Golf Club and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for continuing to support this annual event.

“We as a committee thoroughly enjoy organizing this event, and we hope that as this we have had a hiatus due to the pandemic, that this year will be bigger and better.

“It’s £10 to enter and it is sure to be an event for the whole family.”

Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the HEMS for Northern Ireland. The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre hospital care direct to the casualty, with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs.

Grace Williams, Area Fundraising Manager said: “Kenneth and the committee are a real inspiration, organising this unique fundraising event, combining their passion for vintage and classic vehicles and support for their local Air Ambulance.