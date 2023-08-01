Meet twins Micah and Jonah Daffurn – and it’s definitely not a case of ‘double trouble’ for these two lads are Terrific Twins!

The ten-year-old twin brothers recently completed a 40 mile beach run at Castlerock in aid of NI Kidney Research Fund.

On their JustGiving page, the boys wrote: “We are running a combined 40 miles (20 miles each) to raise money for the NI Kidney Research Fund. We are running in memory of our Aunt (Dr. Jennifer McCaughan) who was a kidney doctor.

"NIKRF raises money to help doctors understand why kidneys go wrong and how to make them better. They also provide special machines to help sick people feel better.

"Best of all, when someone's kidneys are not working, doctors are able to give them a new kidney from somebody else because we all have a spare one! NIKRF are helping doctors' to find new and better ways of doing this.”

The dynamite duo raised a fantastic £4,840.

