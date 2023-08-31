Launching on 1 September, The Open University’s Take Five to Age Well pledge will build a UK-wide movement of people committed to ageing well behaviours, with a lasting impact on their health and wellbeing.

Take Five to Age Well is being supported locally by Lady Mary Peters, Age NI and parts of the Health and Social Care Sector in Northern Ireland.

The month-long campaign asks people to sign up for a choice of healthy life commitments in five areas: Eat, Drink, Move, Connect and Engage, and Think. By taking part in the online pledge, people will follow these healthy habits shaped by leading experts from The Open University that will boost their health and well-being.

Launching the campaign, Lady Mary Peters, said: “This has been a mentality of mine all my life. I am now 84 and do exercise every day. I eat a healthy diet. I learn something new every day. I also communicate with other people, and I keep my body well hydrated. By doing these things I hope I can inspire other people to do the same, so they have a healthier future. It is so important that as we get older, we keep active as it helps to stimulate the mind and body and a healthy mind and healthy body go well together.”

Lady Mary Peters, and John D’Arcy, Director of The Open University launching the Take Five To Age Well. Credit: The Open University

Research shows that 70-80% of your ageing rate is largely determined by environmental factors (non-genetic) and many of these are within our gift; by making small changes in lifestyle, we can live longer, healthier lives.

Linda Robinson, Chief Executive of Age NI said, “As the leading charity for older people, Age NI is on a mission to support older people to live well for longer. These steps to age well are seemingly simple actions which add up to make a big difference to how someone feels, both physically and mentally."

Take Five to Age Well builds upon the Five Pillars of Ageing Well, devised by Dr. Jitka Vseteckova and is one of The Open University’s Open Societal Challenges which looks to use the power of the University’s research to address complex issues affecting society.

Top tips from Take Five to Age Well include:

Stand on one leg whilst brushing your teeth - this is great for balance that become more and more important to avoid falls.

Drink a glass of water before every snack and meal - this will help you stay hydrated (our thirst response weakens with age due to cognitive changes and so you need to proactively drink water even if you don’t feel thirsty).

Choose a new vegetable you wouldn’t normally buy from the supermarket and look up a recipe that uses it.

Spend 5 minutes doing something creative: draw a picture, play an instrument, do an origami online tutorial.

Offer to walk someone’s dog - spending time with animals is calming and walking in nature is good for the body and brain.