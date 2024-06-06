Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity that supports people with neurological and physical conditions is seeking new volunteers to help out at its centre near Larne.

The Oxygen Therapy Centre, Magheramorne provides high dose oxygen therapy to a diverse range of patients, from those living with multiple sclerosis (MS) to cerebral palsy, stroke, angina, asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis, among other conditions.

The centre was originally established in Larne in 1988 by families needing locally-based treatment for loved ones with MS, according to the charity’s website https://oxygentherapycentre.co.uk/

Centre manager, Vickie Shaw said the service was currently low in volunteers. “We are looking for volunteers who could give four hours a week Monday to Friday, covering either a morning or afternoon shift as a Chamber Operator,” she added.

"Volunteers are given full training and support throughout their time at the centre and travel expenses are reimbursed.”