The President of the Royal College of Surgeons returns to the Ulster Hospital, where his career began

The President of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, Professor Rowan Parks paid a welcome visit to the Ulster Hospital recently to tour its 12 state-of the art theatres, which include two paediatric theatres.

Professor Parks is no stranger to the Ulster Hospital and has very fond memories of the time he spent there during his surgical training more than 30 years ago.

The President of the RCS of Edinburgh said: “It has been lovely to be back in the Ulster Hospital to see how the estate and clinical practices have changed and to view the new theatre complex.

“I really enjoyed the time I spent here, so it is great to be back on behalf of the Royal College of Surgeons and hear about what is going on in terms of service delivery and its fantastic to see how efficient things are running.”

Medical Director, Charlie Martyn, Professor Parks and Acting Chairman, Jonathan Patton.

Director of Surgery, Maggie Parks welcomed Professor Parks along with his colleagues and accompanied them around the new theatres.

“It’s lovely to show Professor Parks and his team around the new facilities and have the opportunity to discuss our surgical services across the Trust.

“We have a full range of surgical specialties including; general surgery, urology, plastic, trauma, orthopaedics, maxillo facial and head and neck surgery available at the Ulster Hospital, so it is really wonderful that Professor Parks and his team can see what we are delivering on site and how we have rebuilt services post Covid.

Professor Parks touring the new state of the art theatre complex