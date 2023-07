The RNID holds free support sessions for hearing aid users in Lisburn.

The next session will take place in Trinity Methodist on Wednesday July 26 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

The session supports local people with hearing aid issues, supplying batteries and changing tubing on hearing aid moulds.

Sessions will continue in 2023 on the fourth Wednesday of every month.

Free sessions for hearing aid users in Lisburn. Pic credit: NIWD

Further sessions will be on Wednesday August 23 and September 27.