The RNID holds free support sessions for hearing aid users in Lisburn.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 12:36 BST

The next session will take place in Trinity Methodist on Wednesday August 22 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

The session supports local people with hearing aid issues, supplying batteries and changing tubing on hearing aid moulds.

RNID hold free support sessions for hearing aid users in Lisburn. Pic credit: NIWDRNID hold free support sessions for hearing aid users in Lisburn. Pic credit: NIWD
RNID hold free support sessions for hearing aid users in Lisburn. Pic credit: NIWD

Sessions will continue in 2023 on the fourth Wednesday of every month.

Further sessions will be on Wednesday September 27 and October 25.

Hearing aids can also be brought in for maintenance by friends or family members.

