The RNID holds free support sessions for hearing aid users in Lisburn.

The next session will take place in Trinity Methodist on Wednesday August 22 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

The session supports local people with hearing aid issues, supplying batteries and changing tubing on hearing aid moulds.

RNID hold free support sessions for hearing aid users in Lisburn. Pic credit: NIWD

Sessions will continue in 2023 on the fourth Wednesday of every month.

Further sessions will be on Wednesday September 27 and October 25.