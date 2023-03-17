The South Eastern Health Trust's Autumn vaccination programme is closing soon

The South Eastern Trust is making a final call to the public to attend for both their COVID-19 and Flu vaccines before the Autumn vaccination programme comes to an end on March 31, 2023.

The vaccination programme has been a huge success, it has saved lives, allowed us to live with COVID-19 and eased pressures on the Health Service.

Lead Nurse of the vaccination programme, Kate McGarrigle explained: “A booster is the best way to maintain your protection against serious illness from COVID-19.

"I would encourage anyone aged 16 – 49 years old not to delay in coming forward to receive their vaccines before the programme comes to an end.

Time is running out to get your vaccine

"March 31, 2023 will be the final day that this group, who are not considered at risk, can avail of the COVID-19 booster as part of the primary course.”

Online booking is now available at https://vaccinations.covid-19.hscni.net/booking