Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
2 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
3 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
4 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
5 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
6 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

The South Eastern Health Trust's Autumn vaccination programme is closing soon

The South Eastern Trust is making a final call to the public to attend for both their COVID-19 and Flu vaccines before the Autumn vaccination programme comes to an end on March 31, 2023.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:01 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 11:01 GMT

The vaccination programme has been a huge success, it has saved lives, allowed us to live with COVID-19 and eased pressures on the Health Service.

Lead Nurse of the vaccination programme, Kate McGarrigle explained: “A booster is the best way to maintain your protection against serious illness from COVID-19.

"I would encourage anyone aged 16 – 49 years old not to delay in coming forward to receive their vaccines before the programme comes to an end.

Most Popular
Time is running out to get your vaccine
Time is running out to get your vaccine
Time is running out to get your vaccine

"March 31, 2023 will be the final day that this group, who are not considered at risk, can avail of the COVID-19 booster as part of the primary course.”

Read More
Andrea kicked the habit thanks to support from the South Eastern Trust Smoking C...

Online booking is now available at https://vaccinations.covid-19.hscni.net/booking

There will also be walk-in appointments at the Lagan Valley Hospital on Saturday March 25 from 10am – 3pm.​

AutumnCovid-19