The South Eastern Health Trust's Autumn vaccination programme is closing soon

The vaccination programme has been a huge success, it has saved lives, allowed us to live with COVID-19 and eased pressures on the Health Service.
Lead Nurse of the vaccination programme, Kate McGarrigle explained: “A booster is the best way to maintain your protection against serious illness from COVID-19.
"I would encourage anyone aged 16 – 49 years old not to delay in coming forward to receive their vaccines before the programme comes to an end.
"March 31, 2023 will be the final day that this group, who are not considered at risk, can avail of the COVID-19 booster as part of the primary course.”
Online booking is now available at https://vaccinations.covid-19.hscni.net/booking
There will also be walk-in appointments at the Lagan Valley Hospital on Saturday March 25 from 10am – 3pm.