The UK’s leading surf therapy charity, The Wave Project, and surfing brand Saltrock will be hosting a free talk in Portrush on Thursday (June 8) about surf therapy and how it can help with mental health issues among children.

A spokesperson for the Wave Project said: “According to the NHS, one in six children under 18 have reported a mental health issue; a national lockdown in 2020/21 and the recent cost of living crisis has only increased the number of mental health issues and referrals in particular spikes in anxiety and depression.

"The Wave Project aims to change this and for the last 13 years has been running pioneering surf therapy programs across the UK to help children and young people struggling with anxiety and depression.

"The talk in Portrush is part of a nationwide tour that sees The Wave Project and Saltrock bring surf therapy to communities across the UK via a dedicated tour of talks.”

The Wave Project Founder and CEO, Joe Taylor will speak about what surf therapy is, the role the charity has played in the mental and emotional health of young people, and its ambitious plans for expansion.

Joe Taylor said: “Surf Therapy has grown from a pilot scheme in Cornwall into a global phenomenon. The Talks are an opportunity to discuss these ideas with people who may benefit from surf therapy themselves, or are interested in getting more involved."

The event on Thursday starts at 6.30pm in The Kirk Building, Eglinton Street, Portrush. It is free and can be booked via Eventbrite at the following link:

