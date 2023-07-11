Time to form an Executive to help fix problems in health service - Dillon

The party’s health spokesperson said: “It is concerning to learn that ambulance crews are continuing to miss the target response time for the most serious emergency calls, putting patients’ lives at risk.
“Like all areas of the health service, the ambulance service is under huge pressure and workers are burnt out, as a result of understaffing and 13 years of savage Tory cuts.
“This is yet another symptom of the damage that one party’s blockade of the Assembly is doing to deepen the crisis facing health.”
Ms Dillon added that it was now time for politicians to form an Executive and work together to fix the problems in the health service and support our public services.