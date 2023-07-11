Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Time to form an Executive to help fix problems in health service - Dillon

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has expressed concern that emergency ambulance call response times are being missed. And said that an Executive is needed to tackle the problems facing the health service.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:52 BST

The party’s health spokesperson said: “It is concerning to learn that ambulance crews are continuing to miss the target response time for the most serious emergency calls, putting patients’ lives at risk.

“Like all areas of the health service, the ambulance service is under huge pressure and workers are burnt out, as a result of understaffing and 13 years of savage Tory cuts.

“This is yet another symptom of the damage that one party’s blockade of the Assembly is doing to deepen the crisis facing health.”

Most Popular
Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon. Credit: Sinn FéinMid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon. Credit: Sinn Féin
Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon. Credit: Sinn Féin

Ms Dillon added that it was now time for politicians to form an Executive and work together to fix the problems in the health service and support our public services.

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/health/patients-on-lists-for-life-saving-ca...
Related topics:Sinn Fein