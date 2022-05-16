Tobermore donates to Olive Branch charity

Founded in 2017, The Olive Branch offers free of charge, self-referral, no-appointment necessary professional counselling service for those suffering with ill mental health.

The Olive Branch has qualified counsellors on hand to work with clients suffering from depression, anxiety, grief, and/or experiencing suicidal thoughts.

David Henderson of Tobermore, which was founded in the town it was named after in 1942 and now employs 470 people, commented: “Tobermore is proud to support the Olive Branch.

David Henderson (right) with The Olive Branch’s Alan Mullholland

“This charity does remarkable work in our local area to support people who are struggling with their mental health.

“Tobermore is committed to supporting the mental health and wellbeing of its employees and wider community.

“The company has implemented several initiatives including a bespoke health and wellbeing app, flexible working, an open workplace culture and a dedicated wellbeing committee.”

Leoné Paul, Vice Chairwoman of The Olive Branch, said: “We would like to thank Tobermore MD David Henderson for donating a massive £2,000 to our NW200 Business Sponsorship Gala.

“We are overwhelmed by David’s generosity.

“Every penny we raise goes directly into the provision of free of charge professional counselling services in Magherafelt, Coleraine and Ballymena.

“We are committed to preserving the mental health of our communities and this can only be achieved by having the support of David and other like-minded business owners.

“On behalf of all at The Olive Branch we thank you David Henderson and Tobermore.”

Tobermore has evolved from a modest sand and gravel business into a world-class manufacturer of paving and walling, supplying the commercial and domestic markets throughout the UK and Ireland.

In November 2021 Tobermore was named ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ at the prestigious Made in Northern Ireland Awards 2021.

Later that year, David Henderson, Owner and Managing Director, was awarded the ‘Innovation Director of the Year’ at the IoD Awards and ‘Industry Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

The Olive Branch was the nominated partner charity f or this year’s North West 200 week of road racing and associated events.