Top nursing award for Ballymoney woman Cathy Glass at Culloden ceremony

A Ballymoney woman has been recognised at the Royal College of Nursing’s Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year awards.
By Una Culkin
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST

Cathy Glass was named as the winner of the Directors of Nursing Award at a ceremony in the Culloden Hotel on Thursday evening.

Cathy won the award for having “made an exceptional commitment to improving and developing Western Health and Social Care Trust services for people requiring orthopaedic surgery”.

A nursing service manager in trauma, orthopaedics and fractures, Cathy’s award was sponsored by Belfast, Northern, South Eastern, Southern and Western HSC Trusts.

Directors of Nursing Award, sponsored by Belfast, Northern, South Eastern, Southern and Western HSC Trusts Winner - Cathy Glass. Photo: Stephen LatimerDirectors of Nursing Award, sponsored by Belfast, Northern, South Eastern, Southern and Western HSC Trusts Winner - Cathy Glass. Photo: Stephen Latimer
Directors of Nursing Award, sponsored by Belfast, Northern, South Eastern, Southern and Western HSC Trusts Winner - Cathy Glass. Photo: Stephen Latimer

Commenting on the awards, Director of the RCN in Northern Ireland, Rita Devlin, said: “It is so important that we support, value and recognise our nursing staff to ensure that we retain them in Northern Ireland.

"These awards truly highlight the skills and expertise we are fortunate to have and the commitment to improving services and care for patients. Congratulations to all our finalists.”

