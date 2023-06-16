A Ballymoney woman has been recognised at the Royal College of Nursing’s Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year awards.

Cathy Glass was named as the winner of the Directors of Nursing Award at a ceremony in the Culloden Hotel on Thursday evening.

Cathy won the award for having “made an exceptional commitment to improving and developing Western Health and Social Care Trust services for people requiring orthopaedic surgery”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A nursing service manager in trauma, orthopaedics and fractures, Cathy’s award was sponsored by Belfast, Northern, South Eastern, Southern and Western HSC Trusts.

Directors of Nursing Award, sponsored by Belfast, Northern, South Eastern, Southern and Western HSC Trusts Winner - Cathy Glass. Photo: Stephen Latimer

Commenting on the awards, Director of the RCN in Northern Ireland, Rita Devlin, said: “It is so important that we support, value and recognise our nursing staff to ensure that we retain them in Northern Ireland.