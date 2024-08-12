Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The stroke unit at Causeway Hospital is celebrating a major achievement based on the quality of care it provides for its patients.

The unit has been awarded its first A grade from the Sentinel Stroke National Audit Programme (SSNAP), the UK’s leading national healthcare quality improvement programme.

As a measurement of how well stroke care is delivered in the NHS, the grading represents a significant success for everyone involved.

Ahead of the latest round of SSNAP results, a special event was held on the ward to highlight ongoing good practice, quality improvement and collaboration.

Audrey Kelly, who took up the position of Ward Sister in 2022, attributes the success to the multi-disciplinary staff who provide stroke care, along with developing the unit as a great place to work.

She said: “I wanted to create an environment where our nursing staff would get development opportunities, where they would feel invested in, have a clear identity and a shared vision.

"Our SSNAP success has been made possible by the dedication and commitment of the entire team, and everyone has been greatly encouraged by this achievement, and I want to thank all those who made this possible.”

Ruth McMullan, Stroke Improvement Lead, has worked closely with staff to roll out a package of initiatives linked to quality improvement, including the creation of a Stroke Improvement Working Group, a stroke-specific education programme, the adoption of new medical management working practices, and provisions to eradicate any admission delays for patients.

She said: “To achieve successful, effective and sustainable provision in an acute stroke unit requires dedicated staff, strong operational processes and a commitment to continuous quality improvement. We’ve placed a strong emphasis on staff training, with a comprehensive course written and delivered by members of the multidisciplinary team.

“Everyone has worked well together, bringing vital experience and skills from nursing, medical, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy, and sharing a passion and enthusiasm to make improvements in Stroke Care in Northern Trust.

“We are hugely proud of the immense progress we have made in a short space of time and I want to thank every member of Team North who has been on this journey with us.”