Ballymoney Rugby Club is to hold a charity match to remember the legacy and lifetime of service of the late Tom ‘Toss’ Skelton.

Mr Skelton, who was well known in education and rugby circles throughout Northern Ireland, passed away suddenly but peacefully at the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine on February 8 this year.

Known as ‘Toss’, the former headmaster of Dalriada School was a past captain of the club on five occasions. He commenced his rugby career at Dalriada and went on to play for Ulster Juniors as well as his beloved home club where he played over 750 games.

As well as his distinguished playing career, he held the position of Club Chairman.

Now the Kilraughts Road club has organised The Toss Skelton Memorial Match which will take place at the club on Saturday, December 28 at 2pm.

The Club posted: “We remember Tom ‘Toss’ Skelton and the lifetime of service he gave to Ballymoney RFC, as well as remembering his legacy with Dalriada.

"Following on from the ‘Annual Headmaster’s Rugby Match’ Toss organised each Christmas, this year we are holding The Toss Skelton Memorial Match, with all proceeds in aid of NI Chest, Heart & Stroke.

"The day will get underway with a pre-match lunch at 12.30pm. Contact John Waide (07935 355890) or David Hodges to reserve your place. The rugby will kick-off at 2pm and we would encourage as many of you to come out and get involved, by playing or spectating.

"After the final whistle blows we will head back into the Clubhouse and get warmed up with some post match burgers and plenty of craic.”