Trailblazer awards for midwives Oonagh and Lee–Ann
and live on Freeview channel 276
Oonagh King, one of the Trust’s bereavement midwives, was the winner in the Parents’ Trailblazer Award and Lee-Ann McCall, a student midwife based in Craigavon Area Hospital, accepted the Student Midwife Trailblazer Award.
The wins were a part of All-Ireland Maternity and Midwifery Festival Trailblazer Awards that took place in Dublin recently.
Oonagh, who is from Banbridge, has worked as a Bereavement Support Midwife for five years in the Southern Trust.
Her work supports the ‘Listening Rooms’ facility at Skeagh Cottage in Dromore.
The rooms offer a private and comforting space for families that have suffered baby loss, with staff available to guide and signpost those bereaved – mothers, fathers and siblings – to appropriate resources within the Trust and voluntary sector.
Oonagh said: “This award is a tribute in memory of all the families and babies we have cared for.”
Lee-Ann is in the second year of training with Queen’s University Belfast and is also from Banbridge.
HONOUR
She added: “It is such an honour to have been nominated and none of this would have been possible without the teaching and support provided from the midwives in the Southern Trust and Queen’s University Belfast.”
Heather Trouton, Deputy Chief Executive and Executive Director of Nursing, Midwifery, AHPs and Functional Support Services, said: “It is with immense pride that we celebrate our remarkable achievements at the recent Trailblazer Awards.
EXPERTISE
“It reflects the dedication, passion and expertise by our exceptional midwifery workforce in the Southern Trust and their commitment and determination to enhance the wellbeing and lives of those entrusted in their care.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.