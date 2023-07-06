Triple twin arrivals at the Ulster Hospital as the maternity unit celebrates the 75th anniversary of the NHS

An incredible three sets of twins were born at the Ulster Hospital Maternity Unit on the day the NHS celebrated its 75th birthday.

The first set of twins were two boys, born at 12:02am to the delight of their proud parents.

Mum Danielle Kelly said "I might be biased, but my boys have been absolutely brilliant and so have the staff!"

They were quickly followed at 11.27am by Baby Boy Morrison and Baby Girl Morrison, (first names to be decided).

Thrilled mum, Charlene Morrison stated: "The staff were absolutely amazing. They were all just brilliant!"

The Maternity Unit was certainly kept busy and a short time later, babies Freya and Hallie Garvey entered the world at 13:14 pm.

Mum Sherlyen Garvey added: "I am beyond delighted at the birth of my beautiful baby girls. The staff have been incredible and I can't believe that so many other twins have been born at the Ulster Hospital today too, on the 75th birthday of the NHS."

Labour Ward Midwife, Jenni Martin described how unusual it is for three sets of twins to be born on the same day in the Maternity Unit.

"It's been a hectic but brilliant day,” she said. “I feel very proud of our NHS. Although our staff have worked extremely hard today, as always, there has been a very positive and bubbly atmosphere as we cared for the families and their precious double arrivals.

"It is just incredible that three sets of twins were born here at the Ulster Hospital Maternity Unit on the 75th birthday of the NHS. What's a party without double the fun!"