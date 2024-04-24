​A Southern Health and Social care Trust spokesperson said: “We understand that people may have concerns following a recent media report on a cervical cancer patient.“It is important to understand the difference between screening and diagnosing cervical cancer.“Cervical screening does not diagnose cervical cancer, it is for people without symptoms and aims to detect early changes which could go on to develop into cervical cancer if left untreated.“Screening cannot prevent all cases of cervical cancer, so anyone with symptoms should always seek advice from their GP."The Trust continued: “Women with a confirmed diagnosis of cervical cancer in Northern Ireland will have their screening history reviewed through an audit of invasive cervical cancers for learning and improvement purposes.