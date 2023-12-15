Trust bids farewell to haematology consultant after three decades of dedicated service
Dr El-Agnaf, who began his clinical journey in the 1980s, was appointed as a Consultant Haematologist at the Ulster Hospital in March 1992.
He played a pivotal role in establishing Haematology as a clinical area within the Trust.
Over the years, Dr El-Agnaf has contributed significantly to the Trust's mission of providing high quality healthcare services to the local population.
Dr El-Agnaf said: “I would like to thank everyone for the support given to me over the years.
"It has been a great privilege to have worked with you all. I will miss the Ulster Hospital, it is like a family to me.”
Thanking Dr El-Agnaf for his service, Medical Director, Charlie Martyn added: “Moulod is a wonderful Clinician, a gentleman and friend to all of us in the South Eastern Trust.
"His commitment to his patients and staff is an absolute credit to him.”