Trust bids farewell to haematology consultant after three decades of dedicated service

After a career spanning over three decades, Dr Moulod El-Agnaf, Consultant Haematologist in the South Eastern Trust has retired.

Dr El-Agnaf, who began his clinical journey in the 1980s, was appointed as a Consultant Haematologist at the Ulster Hospital in March 1992.

He played a pivotal role in establishing Haematology as a clinical area within the Trust.

Over the years, Dr El-Agnaf has contributed significantly to the Trust's mission of providing high quality healthcare services to the local population.

Dr El-Agnaf with his colleagues at the Ulster Hospital. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Dr El-Agnaf said: “I would like to thank everyone for the support given to me over the years.

"It has been a great privilege to have worked with you all. I will miss the Ulster Hospital, it is like a family to me.”

Thanking Dr El-Agnaf for his service, Medical Director, Charlie Martyn added: “Moulod is a wonderful Clinician, a gentleman and friend to all of us in the South Eastern Trust.