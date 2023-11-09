Trust celebrates historic arrival - first 'encompass' babies born with a full digital health record

Meet baby Nylah who made history when she was born at the Ulster Hospital on November 9, becoming the first baby in Northern Ireland to have a full digital health record. It was an historic and emotional moment.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As Nylah made her way into the world, the South Eastern Trust waved goodbye to patient paper records and became the first Trust in Northern Ireland to implement encompass, the major new Regional digital patient healthcare record system.

This digital milestone is the culmination of over seven years of work which will make our health service safer, more efficient and effective.

Nylah arrived at 01:25 am on November 9, 2023.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baby Nylah is the first baby to be born with fully digital records. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Advertisement

Advertisement

Delighted that Nylah is the first baby in Northern Ireland to have a digitised health record, mum Chantelle Jolley said: "The new digital record will be so helpful. I am thrilled that Nylah was the first baby in Northern Ireland to have a digital health record."

Celebrating this historic moment, Lead Midwife Sarah McKevitt added, "We are delighted to celebrate the birth of the first baby with the first digital health record in Northern Ireland through the implementation of encompass.

"Encompass will transform the way we manage patient information, making healthcare more accessible and efficient.

Baby Nylah with proud mum, Chantelle Jolley. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"The implementation of encompass within the Trust reflects our dedication to providing the best possible care for women accessing Maternity Services in the South Eastern Trust."

Advertisement

Advertisement