Trust Christmas quiz raises funds and donations for Lisburn foodbank

South Eastern Trust staff grabbed pen and paper – and donned an obligatory Christmas jumper – as they took their seats at Lisburn’s Civic Centre for a festive themed quiz with proceeds and donations going towards the local foodbank.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Hannaway, Assistant Director, Planning Performance and Improvement directorate described the morning as a “wonderful way to celebrate all we have achieved during this year in supporting the Trust.”

She continued: “The staff collected items for the Lisburn foodbank and demonstrated great kindness by a substantial donation, over 200kg of food along with £1,100 which was raised on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisburn Foodbank take stock as over 200kg of food was donated on the day of the Trust Christmas quiz. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"Our winning team won £50 to buy treats but instead they bought gifts for the annual Cash for Kids toy appeal.

“I am so proud of the entire team and the incredible kindness they have shown to others less fortunate than themselves.”

Lisburn Foodbank is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.