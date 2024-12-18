Trust Christmas quiz raises funds and donations for Lisburn foodbank
Emma Hannaway, Assistant Director, Planning Performance and Improvement directorate described the morning as a “wonderful way to celebrate all we have achieved during this year in supporting the Trust.”
She continued: “The staff collected items for the Lisburn foodbank and demonstrated great kindness by a substantial donation, over 200kg of food along with £1,100 which was raised on the day.
"Our winning team won £50 to buy treats but instead they bought gifts for the annual Cash for Kids toy appeal.
“I am so proud of the entire team and the incredible kindness they have shown to others less fortunate than themselves.”
Lisburn Foodbank is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.