Trust digital services team steps up to smash April challenge

The South Eastern Trust’s Digital Services Teams laced up to walk a mammoth 10,000 plus steps a day challenge during the month of April with all participants successfully fundraising over £300 for the Friends of the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital.

Digital Services Project Support’s Beverley Gray explained how all staff taking part put their best foot forward and an incredible total of 6,628,974 steps were completed across the teams.

Beverley said: “We had 28 staff from our ICT Departments take part across all of our sites. Our challenge was to chalk up 10,000 plus steps per day.

"We had spot prizes to award to those who really clocked up the steps and we awarded two Bob and Bert’s vouchers to staff members Joanne Beattie and Toni Gill-Finney.

South Eastern Trust’s Digital Services Teams’ Stephen Powell and Philip Martin take part in the 10,000 step challenge. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"Another two of our staff, Dorinda Gillespie and Philip Martin were also awarded for the annual Digital Services April Steps Photo Challenge.”

Beverley described how ICT Project Manager Joanne Bassett was the overall winner of the step challenge amassing 471,374 steps over the month of April.

“We were delighted with the effort everyone put into the challenge and in taking part,” she added. “Our chosen charity was Friends of the Cancer Centre and it was fantastic to be able to donate £335 to them.”

ICT Project Manager Joanne Bassett getting in the steps at Glenariff Waterfall. Pic credit: SEHSCT

The work of Friends of the Cancer Centre focuses on three key areas – patient care, patient comfort, and research – and their work supports the services provided by the Health Service.

The charity is committed to ensuring that patients can avail of the best treatment and care available by funding vital medical staff and equipment.