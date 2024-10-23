Trust doctors celebrated for excellence at NI Medical & Dental Training Agency Awards

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 10:24 BST
Two Specialty Doctors from the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust have been honoured with prestigious awards at the inaugural Northern Ireland Medical & Dental Training Agency ‘SAS Recognition Awards’.

Dr Jeenat Khan was presented with the SAS Award for Innovation in Equality and Diversity, while Dr Andrew Kerr received the Community Interface Award.

In total, an impressive 14 Specialty and Associate Specialist (SAS) Doctors from the South Eastern Trust were nominated in various categories, showcasing the exceptional talent and dedication within the Trust.

Dr Andrew Kerr said: "I am deeply honoured to receive the Community Interface Award. This recognition reflects the strong partnerships we have built with our community to deliver patient-centred care.

Professor Geeta Menon presents the Innovation in Equality and Diversity Award to Dr Jeenat Khan, Specialty Doctor. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Professor Geeta Menon presents the Innovation in Equality and Diversity Award to Dr Jeenat Khan, Specialty Doctor. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"Working closely with local services and patients has been both rewarding and inspiring and I am proud to be part of a team that is committed to making a real difference in people's lives."

Honoured to receive the award for Innovation in Equality and Diversity, Dr Jeenat Khan added: “I’m truly humbled and grateful and I would like to thank all my colleagues for their help and support.

"Congratulations to all SAS doctors who are nominated, you are all true leaders in your fields and equally deserving of the award.

"I hope with your continued support I will be able to bring positive and equitable changes for our colleagues and patients.“

Dr Stephen Austin presents the Community Interface Award to Dr Andrew Kerr, Specialty Doctor. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Dr Stephen Austin presents the Community Interface Award to Dr Andrew Kerr, Specialty Doctor. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Medical Director, Mr Charlie Martyn stated: "We are incredibly proud of all our SAS doctors.

"Their hard work and commitment to innovation and excellence are vital to the success of our health care services.

"These awards reflect the invaluable contributions they make every day."

