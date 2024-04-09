Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Katherine, who is known for her dedication and commitment to nursing, received the accolade after being nominated by two of her former Student Nurses, Amy Cooke and Deirdre Grant.

The Practice Assessor Award acknowledges Katherine’s exceptional skills in facilitating the growth and development of student nurses under her supervision.

Nominating Katherine for the award, Amy and Deirdre said: “Katherine demonstrated excellent leadership skills and was exemplary throughout our placement.

South Eastern Trust Nurse Katherine McGuigan has been presented with a prestigious Practice Assessor Award by Queen's University of Belfast. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"She demonstrated everything a respiratory ward has to offer and more. She ensured that other staff on duty would assist us with learning and guidance.

“Katherine is person-centred and is a fine example of what a Nurse should be.

"Not only did she support us through our learning, she supported the other nurses around her. We feel Nurses like Katherine should be rewarded.”

Delighted to receive the award, Katherine added: ”It is truly an honour to receive the Practice Assessor Award from Queen's University of Belfast.

"I am grateful to receive this recognition and for the opportunity to contribute to the education and training of future Nurses. I would like to thank both Amy and Deirdre for nominating me for this award.”

Congratulating Katherine on her award, Director of Nursing, AHP and Patient Experience, Dr David Robinson commented: “Katherine’s dedication to nursing excellence and her commitment to mentoring and guiding the next generation of nurses demonstrates the highest standards of our profession.