Trust plastic surgeon warns of the devastating impact fireworks can have

With Halloween just around the corner, Ulster Hospital Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Alastair Brown is warning the public on the dangers of fireworks misuse.

Alastair Brown has treated many of the most severe injuries caused by firework misuse over the years.

“Fireworks are not toys,” he stressed. “They can look fancy with their packaging, but they are dangerous explosives and should be handled as such. Even sparklers can cause significant injuries – they burn at very high temperatures. Clothes can catch fire leading to severe burns.”

A Consultant for over twenty years with the Plastic Surgery Unit at the Ulster Hospital, Alastair Brown says the majority of injuries he has treated are to the hands and facial region.

Consultant Plastic Surgeon at South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, Alastair Brown issues warning over fireworks. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“Each year the people we see presenting have injuries that are life changing,” he continued.

“Firework injuries can cause severe scarring to areas such as the face or damage to the hands that affect how you work, socialise and live.

“Patients may need years of surgeries and treatment and often this can only partly correct the damage that has been caused. In the most extreme circumstances, injuries can be life threatening and can even lead to blindness.”

Fireworks injuries caused to patients’ hands that Alastair Brown has treated. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Alastair said his message was clear: “If you are using fireworks this Halloween, please treat them with the utmost of respect.”

He added: “The majority of injuries caused by fireworks that we see are preventable and are caused by careless or inappropriate use.

"Never let your guard down when using fireworks – follow the instructions and the fireworks code.

“A moment’s carelessness can cause a lifetime of problems for you or for someone else.”