Trust teams honoured with Department of Health awards

The Department of Radiology and the Scheduling Team in the South Eastern Trust have been awarded the Department of Health’s prestigious High Performance Elective Recognition Award.

This recognition highlights the teams’ outstanding dedication and commitment to delivering timely, high-quality, safe and person-centred care to patients across the Trust.

The Department of Radiology was nominated for its Quality Standard Imaging (QSI) Quality Mark Endorsement and its forward-thinking approach to service improvements, with the establishment of a Radiology Special Interest Group (SIG).

The Ulster Hospital Scheduling Team has also played a critical role in transforming patient care.

Their strong advocacy for patients, commitment to seamless scheduling and effective cross-team coordination have been key in reducing waiting times and maintaining the efficiency of the elective care pathway.

Congratulating the teams, South Eastern Trust, Director of Surgery, Elective, Maternity and Paediatrics, Maggie Parks said: “I am incredibly proud of both the Radiology and Scheduling Teams for receiving this well-deserved recognition.

"Their dedication, innovation and person-centred approach have made a significant impact on elective care delivery in the South Eastern Trust. This award highlights the difference they make to our patients every day.”

Assistant Director of Surgery, Katharine Dane added: “I am so proud that the Scheduling Team has been presented with this award. This achievement reflects the collaborative spirit and unwavering professionalism of our staff.”

Assistant Director of Elective Care and Radiology, Chris Allam, commented: “I am delighted that the Department of Radiology has received this award and I am immensely proud of the team. They have worked incredibly hard to drive forward improvements in patient experience and service delivery.”