Trust volunteering heroes celebrated at Stormont event
The event was attended by a range of dedicated Volunteers who have supported the Trust and enhanced the quality of Health and Social Care services for the local community.
The Trust has a long and distinguished history of involving Volunteers, with some having served for over 40 years who continue to offer their invaluable support.Angela Martin, who has been volunteering with the Trust for 45 years, said: "I am very honoured to attend the event at Stormont.
"Volunteering provides an opportunity to meet people and to make friendships. I feel it is so important to give something back to the community."
Paul Whitten, who has several volunteering roles in the Trust, commented: "This event is in recognition of the time volunteers have given helping others, it is so lovely to be appreciated and recognised for the work that we do.
"I have been volunteering since COVID and carry out several roles such as meeting and greeting in Lisburn Primary & Community Care Centre, delivering laundry and picking up and delivering cardiac monitors to patients. I really enjoy volunteering, everyone brings something different to the role, I would definitely recommend it." Also attending, Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, added: "Today's event recognises the massive contribution that you the volunteers make, supporting staff within our hospitals and improving the care of patients and those living in the local community. I want to thank you for your dedication and support, it makes a real difference to the health service and it is very much appreciated."
Thanking Volunteers for their dedication and commitment, South Eastern Trust Chief Executive, Roisin Coulter stated: "I am extremely committed to supporting Volunteer Services and I am really appreciate the incredible work that they do. They are a vital part of our Health and Social Care teams.”Volunteer Services Manager, Sonya Duffy commented: "All of our Volunteers mean so much to us. They are part of the South Eastern Trust family. We hope they feel valued and understand just how important their role is.”