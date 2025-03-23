Trust’s diabetes prevention programme hailed as a huge success

Spring sunshine in Saintfield welcomed South Eastern Trust patients, as they celebrated their success at taking ‘steps’ to reverse their initial Pre-Diabetes diagnosis.

Diabetes Prevention Programme Manager Peter Irvine shared how over nine months, patients on the innovative Diabetes Prevention Programme worked hard to change their dietary and fitness habits to stave off Type 2 Diabetes.

“The biggest weight loss we had from one of our clients was an incredible four stone, three pounds,” he said. “Collectively the group lost over 84 stone.

"One participant even walked 4.6 million steps, which is the equivalent to 2,200 miles!”

L-R Diabetes Prevention Programme’s Robyn Donnelly, participant Evelyn Whyte, Rosemary Frazer, Stephen Allen and Diabetes Prevention Manager Peter Irvine. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Peter continued: “It is brilliant for everyone to get together to celebrate and meet all those who have participated in our Diabetes Prevention Programme between April 2024 and March 2025 and we still have eight groups currently taking part.

“So far we have had 11 groups complete the programme, 126 participants in total and this is a great way for everyone to get together.”

Evelyn Whyte from Lisburn has credited the prevention programme with helping her to change her diet and keep her focused.

“Being part of the programme has meant an awful lot to me, she said. “Nine months ago my blood sugar levels were at 50 and through this programme I’ve managed to get them down to 42.

Diabetes Prevention Manager Peter Irvine and Lisburn participant Evelyn Whyte celebrate the success of the programme. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"The programme has helped me to realise how to eat better, how to portion control and how exercise is so important.

“I am so pleased to have lost weight and even more so to have kept it off. I would absolutely recommend this programme.”

Peter explained: “The majority of our referrals come from GPs where a patient has gone for an ‘MOT’ and their blood tests have shown elevated blood sugar levels They have a higher risk of developing Type Two Diabetes.

"Anyone who takes part in the programme has a chance to do something about that in18 sessions over a nine month period.”

Peter stressed that the best part of the Prevention Programme was hearing first-hand how well the groups have kept their motivation.

He added: “Cases of Type 2 diabetes are sky rocketing so if we are preventing people from developing this, then it is brilliant to be a part of that.”