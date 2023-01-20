Coleraine Diabetes UK NI Support Group are delighted at the success of their sponsored dip on Castlerock Beach on New Year’s Day, which attracted over 200 participant.

To date

£4,080 has been raised with donations still coming in via their JustGiving page. Speaking on behalf of the Coleraine Diabetes UK NI Support Group, Secretary Alastair Smith said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed at the support we once again received for our New Year’s Day Dip, from those who braved the cold water to those who cheered us all on and especially to those who have made donations.

Advertisement

"Thanks also to the Castlerock businesses for their support, as well as to the Coleraine Coastguard and St John Ambulance who were in attendance on the day. We were delighted to have such a big turn out and to see so many families, groups of friends and swimming groups enjoying a fresh dip to start their new year.

Members of Coleraine Diabetes UK Support Group say thank you to everyone who supported the fundraising dip

Advertisement

"It is only the second year we have run this event and we are delighted to be planning for it to be an annual fundraising dip moving forward.”

The total amount is being split between three research projects; Preventing Damage to the Retina in Diabetes (Dr Judith Lechner), Finding New Ways to stop Retinopathy (Prof Tim Curtis) and Towards a better way to treat Retinopathy (Dr Reinhold Medina).

Advertisement

Naomi Breen, Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Fundraising Manager, said: “The Coleraine Diabetes UK Support Group continues to make a difference in their local community by raising awareness about diabetes, raising vital funds and providing support to those living with this relentless condition.

"I’d like to thank the group for organising their New Year’s Day dip at Castlerock and everyone who supported the event. It was a great turn out and a huge thank you to everyone who kindly donated to Diabetes UK Northern Ireland.”