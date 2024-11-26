A North Antrim MLA is urging Ballymoney community groups to apply for funding to install defibrillators in the town.

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston said he has been contacted by the British Heart Foundation “to highlight their call for communities to apply for a funded defib, as one of the two areas in Northern Ireland that they are encouraging applications to come from is Ballymoney”.

Welcoming the announcement by the Education Minister that a defibrillator will be available in each school, MLA Gaston also highlighted the need to ensure both new and existing devices are registered.

Speaking in the Assembly Mr Gaston said there are 297 schools with defibrillators already installed.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to work with those schools to ensure that each defib that is already in situ is also registered with the link,” he said.

"When schools purchased them previously, there was a tendency to keep them in-house and use them primarily for themselves. It will be a missed opportunity if we do not work with schools that already have them to ensure that they are registered with the link and that, where possible, with the promise of help with maintenance going forward, they are put in accessible places so that the community can use them outside of school hours.

“This is a welcome announcement but it is so important for all devices to be registered in order for them to be of use. I would urge everyone who already has a defibrillator check that they have it registered,” said Mr Gaston.

Highlighting the need for more defibrillators in the Ballymoney area, the TUV MLA said: “Additionally, I have been contacted by the British Heart Foundation to highlight the fact their call for communities to apply for a funded defib, as one of the two areas in Northern Ireland that they are encouraging applications to come from is Ballymoney.”

To apply for a British Heart Foundation free defibrillator and for more details on whether a community group is eligible for funding, visit the British Heart Foundation website https://www.bhf.org.uk/defibfunding

BHF say they expect to close applications by 5pm on Friday, February 28, 2025, adding that they may close applications earlier depending on the volume received.