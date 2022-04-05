Two Coleraine finalists in new health awards

Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Clinic in the Causeway Hospital has been shortlisted in the Department/Outpatient Service of the Year category

Killowen Medical Centre is a finalist in the GP Practice/Health Centre of the Year category.

Over 1,200 entries were received for the awards which recognise and celebrate the vital work and dedication of health and social care staff right across the sector.

Pictured are two members of the independent judging panel, Dr Sinead Campbell-Gray, Emergency Medicine Consultant for Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and Wellness Advocate and founder of Little Penny Thoughts, Annette Kelly with Helicopter Emergency Medical Service Paramedic, Phil Hay of the awards charity partner, the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland

Throughout the last two years, COVID-19 has presented the biggest challenge that the sector has ever faced. Despite being under continued and sustained pressure, and dealing with the most heart-breaking situations, health and social care professionals continued to deliver services with the utmost of compassion and care.

The awards were judged by an independent panel of some of the most respected individuals - former Chief Nursing Officer for Northern Ireland, Professor Charlotte McArdle; Dr Sinead Campbell-Gray, Emergency Medicine Consultant for Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, Northern Ireland Specialist Transport & Retrieval and Helicopter Emergency Medical Service; Conor McDowell, Lead Nurse of Belfast Trust; Andy Mayhew, Chief Executive of Praxis Care; Dr Nichola Booth, Lecturer in Behaviour Analysis & Autism, QUB; Disability Rights Activist, Michaela Hollywood and Wellness Advocate, Annette Kelly.

200 individuals and organisations have been shortlisted in 21 categories including Health & Social Care Leader of the Year, Excellence in Emergency Services, Doctor of the Year, Social Worker of the Year, Nurse of the Year and Midwife of the Year and the finalists are inclusive of all health and social care professionals from across Northern Ireland.

Bernard Rooney, Director of Bond Healthcare said: “We are delighted with the response to the inaugural Health & Social Care Awards. Over 1,200 entries were received and the independent judging panel certainly had a hard job in picking the shortlists.

“The finalists include a strong representation of many health and social care organisations from right across the whole industry including care homes, domiciliary care, GP practices, day care services and NHS hospitals.

“This also includes a truly diverse professional representation across the finalists including domestics, carers, doctors, nurses, physios, OT’s, kitchen assistants, social workers to name but a few. Congratulations to all of the finalists.