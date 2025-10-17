Hosted by actor and comedian Stephen Mangan, the awards at Plaisterer’s Hall were described as a way of paying tribute to people “who are doing such inspirational work to make life better for unpaid carers”.

And, among the nominees were two Coleraine women – Tracey Henry and Natasha McClelland.

Tracey Henry was shortlisted for the Carer of the Year and Individual Campaigner category as well as Standout Campaign for Carers. Tracey was nominated by her 19-year-old daughter Kayla, who has physical and mental health challenges.

Tracey is a single parent and cares full-time for Kayla and her sister Ellie, who has complex disabilities following Meningitis as a newborn.

Tracey fights for carer recognition, better services and accountability. Tracey leads ‘Ellie’s Fight for Freedom’, a grassroots campaign she founded to advocate for disabled people and their carers. In the last year, she has supported many families to access essential medical equipment, feeding support and education plans.

She spends hours helping others navigate a complex system. Her petition has gained over 19,000 signatures. She regularly shares her experiences and talks directly to policymakers. Tracey gave up teaching to care full-time and continues to advocate for others even after suffering two strokes.

Tracey’s citation read: “She is driven by lived experience and a deep empathy with a fierce sense of justice, shining a light on carers, their struggles and their worth, speaking for many who feel unheard.”

Also attending the glittering awards ceremony was Natasha McClelland who was shortlisted for the Carer of the Year Award.

Natasha became a carer in her twenties when two of her children were born with multiple and severe disabilities, including both having severe learning disabilities. Her children are now young adults, aged 26 and 22.

Natasha’s caring is 365 days a year and finds balancing high intensity care for two dependents adults, whilst maintaining full-time employment incredibly hard. She often describes herself as one person, leading three peoples’ lives but when it comes to advocating for her children there isn’t a mountain that she won’t climb.

Her citation read: “Given the demands of caring, it’s unsurprising that that adverse impacts on her own life, especially employment opportunities, progression and earnings, her health and well-being, and socialising with friends.”

Natasha said that although caring has many challenges it is also very rewarding: “My children have taught me acceptance, humility, compassion in addition to the importance of valuing others and treating everyone as an individual.”

Helen Walker, Chief Executive of Carers UK said: “It has been fantastic to receive so many entries and see the sheer breadth of commitment

to driving positive change from individuals and organisations. I can’t wait to meet them in person to celebrate their achievements.

“In our 60th year, we know so much still needs to change to bring about equality for unpaid carers, but we hope The Carers UK Awards will become a chance every year to pause and recognise those making a difference.”

1 . NEWS Tracey Henry from Coleraine, was shortlisted for the Individual Campaigner category as well as Standout Campaign for Carers. She is pictured at the awards with daughter Kayla. Photo: CARERS NI

2 . NEWS Natasha McClelland also from Coleraine was shortlisted for the Carer of the Year Award. Photo: CARERS NI

3 . NEWS Natasha and her children. Photo: CARERS NI

4 . NEWS Tracey Henry with daughters Kayla and Ellie. Photo: CARERS NI