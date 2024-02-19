Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wave Project and Making Waves are holding an evening of mystery and magic at their Masquerade Ball in Portrush Town Hall on Saturday, March 23.

Tickets are now on sale for the fundraiser for The Wave Project which provides surf therapy to help young people reduce anxiety and build resilience and Making Waves which wants to help men of all ages open up and break the stigma around mental struggles.

The groups say: “Stop masq-ing mental health, our biggest fundraiser yet...Join us for a night of decadence, mystery and magic as we host a Masquerade Ball like no other. It's not one to be missed.”