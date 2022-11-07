This new membership represents a huge support network to breastfeeding mums here and will involve over 300 clubs.

In joining this scheme, Ulster GAA has agreed that breastfeeding is acceptable in all areas of a club’s premises open to the general public; a mother who is breastfeeding in an area of the club’s premises open to the general public will not be asked to move to another area or stop breastfeeding; all club stewards or staff on duty will be aware of the scheme and be supportive of breastfeeding mums.

Clubs will display the Breastfeeding Welcome Here scheme window sticker and membership certificate.

Kilcoo GAC is just one of 300 GAA clubs in Ulster to join the Public Health Agency’s Breastfeeding ‘Welcome Here Scheme’. Pictured with members are Michael McArdle, Public Relations Officer at Ulster GAA, Dr Hannah Dearie, Senior Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement Officer with the PHA, Michelle O’Hagan, Infant Feeding Lead Midwife at the Southern Health and Social Care Trust

Dr Hannah Dearie, Senior Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement Officer with PHA, said: “Breastfeeding mums have the right to feed anywhere in public. Thankfully it’s rare for a mum to experience any open confrontation or critical comment or behaviour about them breastfeeding in public that causes them to feel uneasy. However, breastfeeding-friendly places provide that extra bit of support and make it clear to everyone that they actively welcome breastfeeding.

“Breastmilk provides babies with all the nutrients they need to grow and develop, along with antibodies, hormones and stem cells to help protect them now and in the future. It’s important that we do all we can to support more parents to choose to breastfeed their children and to ensure that they are helped to do so. Initiatives like Breastfeeding Welcome Here help to normalise breastfeeding and create the right conditions for mothers to breastfeed in comfort, wherever they are.

“Making it easier for mums to choose breastfeeding will help improve breastfeeding rates in Northern Ireland.”

Michael McArdle, Public Relations Officer, Ulster GAA, said: “We pride ourselves in the GAA on being an inclusive organisation for all and we are delighted to join the PHA Breastfeeding Welcome Here scheme.