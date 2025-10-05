Ulster Hospital hosts ‘forget me not’ art workshop to promote organ donation week

The South Eastern Trust’s Specialist Nursing Team for Organ Donation hosted a creative awareness event at Café Connect in the Ulster Hospital marking ‘Organ Donation Week’ to promote the importance of donating organs and to help encourage those to register their decision.

With over 8,000 people currently waiting for an organ transplant across the United Kingdom, the need for donors has never been greater. Yet only around 1% of the population are eligible to become organ donors, making awareness and registration campaigns vital.

An Artist from ArtsCare NI, Genevieve Murphy facilitated the event and helped guide patients, staff and members of the public in creating Forget Me Not flower prints that they could take home as a reminder of the importance to consider becoming an organ donor.

Specialist Nurse in Organ Donation at the South Eastern Trust, Christine Young, highlighted the significance of the initiative.

Genevieve Murphy (Artist, Artscare NI) and Christine Young (Specialist Nurse, Organ Donation) at the art event in Café Connect in the Ulster Hospital. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Christine said: “Organ donation is incredibly important, and this workshop provides an opportunity to show people why registering their decision matters.

"With so many people waiting for a transplant, we want to do everything we can to raise awareness.

"Events like this allow us to engage patients, families and staff, while giving them a little Forget Me Not artwork to take home as a reminder.”

Genevieve Murphy added, “The Forget Me Not flower is a powerful symbol of organ donation. It is really engaging for patients, families and staff to create their own print, which they can take away and remember the importance of organ donation.

"It is a small but meaningful way to connect people with this life-saving cause.”