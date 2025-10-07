Ulster Hospital ICU team get ready to scale new heights for charity
Family and colleagues will gather on Sunday October 12 to cheer on the hearty thrill seekers as they prepare to brave the 120 foot challenge.
Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland.
The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the Province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day.
The HEMS Team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs. The aircraft can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes.
On average the medical team are called upon twice every day, whether that is as a result of a serious road traffic collision, farm or workplace accident, sport and leisure incident or a serious medical emergency.
South Eastern Trust, ICU Staff Nurse, Fiona Marshall explained how the team see first-hand “the difference Air Ambulance NI makes to patients and families.”
She continued: “Taking on this challenge is our way of giving back and helping ensure this lifesaving service is there when people need it most.
“Last year we completed an abseil from Crumlin Road Gaol and raised over £3,000 for Air Ambulance NI. We are hoping to beat that total through the generosity of those who are donating.
"The Air Ambulance is charity based and relies on donations. Their service benefits everyone across Northern Ireland. It is a charity very close to people’s hearts.”
A self-confessed “adrenalin junkie”, Fiona shared how 11 staff from the Unit will be taking part as well as her husband, a teacher in Antrim Grammar School.
Fiona added: “It really is all systems go ahead of the abseil.
"Any donation people can spare will be greatly received.
"The work the Air Ambulance do is phenomenal. The difference they make is incredible.
