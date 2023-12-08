Ulster Hospital staff don their Christmas jumpers to raise vital funds for Save the Children
and live on Freeview channel 276
Craig Bothwell, Assistant Operational Manager of Portering Services said colleagues were asked to donate £2 to wear their jolly jumpers and t-shirts to work with all proceeds raised going towards Save the Children.
“Our x-ray porter Margaret Clarke along with her merry band of helpers arranged the fundraising day,” he explained.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Donations are still coming in and it was great to see our porters getting into the Christmas spirit and donating to such a worthwhile charity.”
‘Christmas Jumper Day’ is a fundraising initiative by the charity Save the Children and aims to raise money to help children in the UK and around the world facing serious issues like war, hunger and poverty.