Ulster Hospital staff don their Christmas jumpers to raise vital funds for Save the Children

The Christmas jumper inspectors were patrolling Café Connect in the Ulster Hospital on Thursday December 7 as patient experience staff, including porters and the catering team, donned their finest and brightest festive attire all in the name of a good cause.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 8th Dec 2023, 10:15 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 10:15 GMT
Craig Bothwell, Assistant Operational Manager of Portering Services said colleagues were asked to donate £2 to wear their jolly jumpers and t-shirts to work with all proceeds raised going towards Save the Children.

“Our x-ray porter Margaret Clarke along with her merry band of helpers arranged the fundraising day,” he explained.

"Donations are still coming in and it was great to see our porters getting into the Christmas spirit and donating to such a worthwhile charity.”

Patient experience staff, including porters and catering team donned their finest festive attire to fundraise for Save The Children as part of Christmas Jumper Day 2023. Pic credit: SEHSCTPatient experience staff, including porters and catering team donned their finest festive attire to fundraise for Save The Children as part of Christmas Jumper Day 2023. Pic credit: SEHSCT
‘Christmas Jumper Day’ is a fundraising initiative by the charity Save the Children and aims to raise money to help children in the UK and around the world facing serious issues like war, hunger and poverty.