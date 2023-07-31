Olympic gold medallist, Lady Mary Peters is encouraging people across the Causeway Coast and Glens area to “get up and go” to a special race at the Coleraine campus of Ulster University to raise funds for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

The Ulster 5K and 1.5K Children’s Race will be held on Saturday, September 2.

Lady Mary said: “The aim of the event is to encourage as many people as possible to be active and embrace the wonderful community spirit of the day.

"It doesn’t matter if you are a regular runner, a first time runner or simply enjoy walking with a friend, children or the dog, all are welcome to participate in this inclusive and friendly event, while at the same time supporting the RAF Benevolent Fund.”

Olympic gold medallist, Lady Mary Peters is encouraging people across the province to “get up and go” to the Ulster 5K and 1.5K Children’s Race to be held on Saturday 2 September at the Coleraine campus of Ulster University to raise funds for the RAF Benevolent Fund. Credit The Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund

The children’s race starts at 1:30pm and the adults’ race at 2pm. Registration will be on the day at the Sports Pavilion from 12 noon. The entry fees are £10 per adult and £5 per child (12 and under).

All entrants will receive a bespoke medal. There will be podium prizes for men and women, together with a large number of spot prizes. Refreshments will be provided for all participants.

Julie Corbett, event organiser, said: “To encourage people to participate, we keep our entry fees as low as we can and our spot prizes ensure that every runner or walker has a good chance of going home with a prize.

