A North Antrim MLA has described the arrival of a new MRI scanner at Coleraine’s Causeway Hospital as a ‘game changer’.

UUP MLA Jon Burrows was speaking as delivery was taken of the new piece of equipment on Tuesday, August 20.

“This is the news that the local community have been working towards and hoping for. The arrival of this state-of-the-art MRI scanner is nothing short of a game-changer for Causeway Hospital and for the thousands of people across North Antrim who depend on its services, ” said Mr Burrows.

“For too long, the necessity to transfer patients to Antrim for advanced diagnostics has been a source of anxiety for patients and a logistical challenge for staff. This new unit brings that to an end, marking the beginning of an exciting new era for the hospital. It is a huge vote of confidence in the Causeway and a monumental step towards realising its potential as a dedicated elective and diagnostic hub for the north west."

Echoing the sentiments, Ulster Unionist Alderman on Causeway Coast & Glens Council, Sandra Hunter, said the development would be met with immense relief and positivity throughout the community.

“The delivery of this scanner, coupled with the recent opening of new ambulatory care units and the major solar installation, proves that Causeway Hospital is not just open for business but is a site of innovation and growth, ” said Alderman Hunter.

“This is a testament to what can be achieved when there is a clear vision and a commitment to investing in local health services. I wish to pay tribute to the staff and the Northern Trust’s project team for their incredible hard work in reaching this point.

"This is a proud day for the Causeway, and we look forward to seeing the immense benefits it will deliver for patients and their families for years to come.”

Lynne McCartney, Interim Director for Surgery and Clinical Services with the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, said: “This investment signals our confidence in Causeway Hospital and we hope this is shared by the local community as we look forward to realising its benefits for everyone in the Causeway locality and beyond.”