Vaccination clinics planned by Health Trust

This is part of a Northern Ireland-wide drive to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Staff will be there and ready to vaccinate everyone over 12 years of age. First, second, third, and Booster Doses will be available at all clinics.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vaccinations are available for children aged 5 - 11 years old on specific dates and booking is required for 5-11 year olds.

The vaccination clinics will take place at the following locations:

Ulster Hospital

Wednesday 27 April 2022, 2.00pm – 8.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block (12 years old and above).

Thursday 28 April 2022, 2.00pm – 8.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block (12 years old and above).

Friday 29 April 2022, 2.00pm – 8.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block (5 years old and above).

Saturday 30 April 2022, 10.00am – 4.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block (12 years old and above).

Sunday 1 May 2022, 10.00am – 4.00pm – Ulster Hospital, Acute Services Block (5 years old and above).

Lisburn

Saturday 30 April 2022, 09.30am – 2.30pm – Lagan Valley Hospital, PCCC Building (12 years old and above).

Sunday 1 May 2022, 09.30am – 2.30pm – Lagan Valley Hospital, PCCC Building (5 years old and above).