Actor Jimmy Nesbitt has praised the organisers of the Open golf championship for collaborating with a north coast mental health charity.

The Portrush-based actor recorded a video to highlight the link up between the R&A and The Hummingbird Project which recently launched Hummingbird Causeway.

Hummingbird Causeway will hold its inaugural outing at July’s 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club where its services will be available to some 280,000 golf fans.

The run up to the prestigious event also provides the charity with a platform to launch its campaign #OpenYourMind.

Leigh Carey, CEO and founder of the Hummingbird Project, said: “The launch of Hummingbird Causeway is a giant leap in our development.

"It will allow us to increase our service provision to support even more people at their point of need using our unique therapeutic blend combining professional expertise with lived experience of mental ill health.

"We are grateful to The R&A for the opportunity to be present in Portrush at this year’s Open.”

Speaking in the video, the actor who shot to fame in the ITV comedy Cold Feet, said how ‘refreshing’ it was that an organisation as prestigious as the R&A was collaborating “with my friends at Hummingbird to shine a light on mental health at this year’s Open in my hometown of Portrush”.

Here’s what Jimmy had to say...