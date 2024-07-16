Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Acute Ambulatory Unit at Causeway Hospital is helping to transform patient care and reduce the need for admissions to hospital, says the Northern Trust.

The facility first opened at the beginning of April as an alternative for those who need hospital treatment. Patients are seen in a specifically designed area without requiring admission to a hospital bed.

The unit is helping to avoid Emergency Department waits for those patients who are suitable and offers timely access to specialised care.

Open Monday to Friday from 8am – 6pm, staff work closely with their colleagues in ED and the frailty unit to identify suitable patients and ensure appropriate referrals for ongoing assessment.

Charge Nurse Steven Kelly, Senior Nursing Assistant Diane Service, Assistant Clinical Services Manager Karen Sheridan and Staff Nurse Emma Mullen pictured in the new Acute Ambulatory Unit at Causeway Hospital. CREDIT NORTHERN TRUST

The development is part of a significant investment into urgent and ambulatory (same day) care at Causeway Hospital.

Describing the opening of the unit as an exciting new chapter for the hospital, Charge Nurse Steven Kelly said: “We know our Emergency Departments remain under immense pressure, and where possible we want to avoid hospital stays for our patients, while also ensuring they get the appropriate care that they need.

“Within the Acute Ambulatory Unit we have a rapid turnaround from initial assessment, relevant tests through to review and discharge, with a plan in place when needed.

“We work closely with our patients to ensure their needs are fully met, explaining the role of the unit and what they can expect when they come here which helps to involve them in their care. The response so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Looking ahead, we’re working towards accepting direct GP referrals in the near future which will further enhance our patients’ experience."