Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

When five men took their five vintage tractors on a five hundred mile trek around five Ballycastles in July, they were aiming to raise five thousand pounds for a mental health charity...

Sammy and Mark Gault (Ballymoney), Jonathan Calderwood and Ian Calderwood (Portglenone) and Mark Getty (Upperlands) took on the unique challenge in aid of the Olive Branch mental health charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between Thursday, July 25 and Saturday, July 27, the five men and their five vintage tractors travelled from Ballycastle in County Antrim to Ballycastle in County Down, then onwards to Ballycastle in County Mayo before returning to the north coast via Ballycastle in County Derry/Londonderry and finishing back in Ballycastle on the Causeway Coast.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sammy was driving a Zetor and the other boys travelled on four Fordson Majors – and they did it!

Pictured are (from left) Alan Mulholland (Olive Branch), Jonathan Calderwood, Ian Calderwood, Mark Getty, Sammy Gault and Leoné Neill (Olive Branch). Missing from the picture is Mark Gault. Credit Olive Branch

As well as raising funds from the tractor run itself, the men also organised a charity night at Jimmie’s Bar in Greenlough for the official cheque handover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delighted to have raised £7,260 from their tractor run, the five friends pushed on with their charity work, organising an evening of entertainment with music from Philip Strange, an auction and raffle bringing their grand total to £8,612.

Jonathan, Ian, Mark and Sammy made a cheque presentation to Alan Mulholland and Leone Neill from The Olive Branch.

Leone said: "We are just delighted to have the support and every penny raised will directly impact their local communities. At present they have raised enough to cover aproximately 200 professional counselling sessions and the value of this is immeasurable. On behalf of all at The Olive Branch a massive thank you.”