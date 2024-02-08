Warmest wishes paid to Lisburn’s breastfeeding support volunteer as she prepares for career in nursing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Breastfeeding Project Lead Jacqui Henning described Laura as an “integral part of the Support Group” and an “invaluable supporter to other mums who attend the group.”

“Laura has helped this group in so many ways over the years.

"Five years ago Laura trained in the very first cohort of breastfeeding volunteers within the South Eastern Trust area.

Breastfeeding Peer Support Volunteer Laura Nokes pictured at Lisburn’s Library with a class of mums and tots receives a congratulatory bouquet as she prepares for a career in paediatric nursing. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"Laura has been an extremely valuable part of that team because of her vast experience of breastfeeding her own 10 children.

"I am delighted that she is happy to remain as a volunteer within the team as she moves forward with her new career.