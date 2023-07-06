Sea swimmers, water sports enthusiasts and members of the public in general have been warned that Portstewart Strand has been ‘red flagged’ due to potentially toxic algae in the water.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, the National Trust Portstewart Strand wrote: “Warning! Beach has been red-flagged by RNLI - unsafe for bathing due to blue - green algae detection in the water.

"DAERA sampling today has confirmed potentially toxic blue green algae at Castlerock with suspected blue green algae noted at Portstewart. These are freshwater species, and the source is likely to be the River Bann. DAERA Emergency Pollution are aware of the situation.

"Please stay out of the water!”

This comes days after Causeway Coast and Glens Council warned about blue-green algae in the Bann and the Agivey Rivers.