Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol

Warning over 'potentially toxic' algae in sea waters at Portstewart and Castlerock

Sea swimmers, water sports enthusiasts and members of the public in general have been warned that Portstewart Strand has been ‘red flagged’ due to potentially toxic algae in the water.
By Una Culkin
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:04 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 09:54 BST

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, the National Trust Portstewart Strand wrote: “Warning! Beach has been red-flagged by RNLI - unsafe for bathing due to blue - green algae detection in the water.

"DAERA sampling today has confirmed potentially toxic blue green algae at Castlerock with suspected blue green algae noted at Portstewart. These are freshwater species, and the source is likely to be the River Bann. DAERA Emergency Pollution are aware of the situation.

"Please stay out of the water!”

Sea swimmers, water sports enthusiasts and members of the public in general have been warned that Portstewart Strand has been ‘red flagged’ due to potentially toxic algae in the water. Credit Jan Kopřiva / UnsplashSea swimmers, water sports enthusiasts and members of the public in general have been warned that Portstewart Strand has been ‘red flagged’ due to potentially toxic algae in the water. Credit Jan Kopřiva / Unsplash
Sea swimmers, water sports enthusiasts and members of the public in general have been warned that Portstewart Strand has been ‘red flagged’ due to potentially toxic algae in the water. Credit Jan Kopřiva / Unsplash
Most Popular

This comes days after Causeway Coast and Glens Council warned about blue-green algae in the Bann and the Agivey Rivers.

They posted: "It is advised that all contact with water containing these algae is avoided. Farmers and pet owners should also ensure that their animals do not have access to this water.”

Read More
Summertime graduations at Queen’s
Related topics:FacebookDAERANational Trust