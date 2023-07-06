In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, the National Trust Portstewart Strand wrote: “Warning! Beach has been red-flagged by RNLI - unsafe for bathing due to blue - green algae detection in the water.
"DAERA sampling today has confirmed potentially toxic blue green algae at Castlerock with suspected blue green algae noted at Portstewart. These are freshwater species, and the source is likely to be the River Bann. DAERA Emergency Pollution are aware of the situation.
"Please stay out of the water!”
This comes days after Causeway Coast and Glens Council warned about blue-green algae in the Bann and the Agivey Rivers.
They posted: "It is advised that all contact with water containing these algae is avoided. Farmers and pet owners should also ensure that their animals do not have access to this water.”