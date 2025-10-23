Age Concern Causeway has teamed up with the Northern Regional College to produce a video highlighting their dementia wristbands.

The wristbands store information on the person living with dementia such as the wearer's name, next of kin and contact details which can be accessed by scanning a barcode with a smartphone.

The initiative was rolled out in Coleraine last year and can help identify someone living with dementia and get them back to their families without distress.

They are available by contacting Age Concern Causeway.