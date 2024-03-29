Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The community of Portrush came together on Saturday, March 23, for a night of celebration, awareness, and fundraising at the Masquerade Ball organised by the Wave Project, in collaboration with Making Waves. With the aim of raising vital funds for mental health services and fostering community spirit, the event proved to be a resounding success.

Through a combination of 1:1 mentorship and the therapeutic elements of surfing, The Wave Project aims to help children and young people struggling with their mental health, facing any kind of trauma or suffering from social isolation or anxiety.

Held at the Portrush Town Hall, the Masquerade Ball attracted over 110 attendees, both local residents and visitors, who gathered in support of mental health initiatives. Through their generosity and participation, a staggering total of £5,906 was raised during the evening.

These funds will play a crucial role in supporting the early intervention mental health programmes offered by The Wave Project, ensuring that more children and young people in the community can avail of their services.

The success of the event would not have been possible without the invaluable contribution of Northern Lights Events, who generously supported the Masquerade Ball as part of their charity initiative. Organisers said: “Their dedication and commitment went above and beyond, ensuring that the night was a memorable and impactful occasion.”

This event was held by the Wave Project in collaboration with Making Waves organisation, to also shine a light on the community services available for men’s mental health.

Entertainment was provided by the String Ninjas, Connall Ennis and Splat. The Railway Arms supplied the bar and sponsored the license, along with food being provided by Street Food Bazaar.

Francesca McLenaghan, Project Assistant at the Wave Project, said: “We are overwhelmed by the incredible support and generosity shown by everyone who attended the Masquerade Ball.

"These funds will enable us to expand our reach and provide essential mental health support to even more individuals in need. We are immensely grateful to Northern Lights Events and our community partners for making this event a tremendous success.”