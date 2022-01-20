Brave Lee and Jade’s sister-in-law Louise Ferguson have decided to mark what would have been Jade’s 30th birthday with a eye-watering feat which they hope will raise cash for her favourity charity.

Jade, mum to two boys Ben and James, step mum of Kai, died last year, on January 2, just weeks after a terminal cancer diagnosis. She spent December planning both her wedding and her funeral.

Jade and Lee got married just hours before she passed away.

Portadown couple Jade and Lee Parker with their sons Ben and James.

A year after her death, Lee is determined her memory will not be forgotten and plans on doing the sky dive with Jade’s sister-in-law Louise close to Jade’s 30th birthday.

Both are absolutely terrified but they are determined to mark the occasion and raise as much money as possible for the Cancer Fund for Children.

Lee said: “So, it would’ve been Jade’s 30th birthday on the 27th March.

“Louise and I have decided to do something extremely stupid, on the 19th of March.

Lee and Jade Parker from Portadown.

“We will throw ourselves out of perfectly operational plane. It was always Jade’s dream to do a sky dive and, to do one in her memory and to raise money for Cancer Fund for Children, makes it extremely important to us.

“We are both terrified of heights and the thoughts of it makes us weak at the knees,” they said laughing.

“If you can help us raise the money to do it, that would be amazing and greatly appreciated by the charity. Thank you,” said Lee and Louise.

On their JustGiving Page, Lee said: “When I first met my wife Jade, she always had a place in her heart for donating money to causes such as the Cancer Fund for Children.

“Since I could remember she always wanted to do a skydive. She never had the actual bottle to do it herself but it was always her dream.

“Jade would’ve been turning 30 this year but sadly and devastatingly passed away from cancer herself on 2nd January 2021.

“Myself and Louise Ferguson (Jades sister-in-law) decided to mark the occasion of Jades 30th birthday (27th of March) by throwing ourselves out of a perfectly operational plane in aid of the Cancer Fund forChildren.

“Both of us are petrified of heights, so this is a huge challenge for us to take part in but something hugely close to our hearts.

“I hope you can help us reach our goals for the charity, so they can continue to provide families, like ours, the support we so desperately need during times of loss or treatments caused by cancer.”

If you would like to donate check out www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lee-parker15

-

-